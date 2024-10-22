Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

October 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will tip off its seventh season at Oshkosh Arena on Friday, November 15 with a full slate of giveaways and theme nights. In addition to the team's primary jerseys, the Herd will showcase at least seven different specialty jerseys worn in-game and auctioned to benefit local charities.

Throughout the season the Herd will bring awareness to many important initiatives through game-worn theme jerseys. In November, the Herd will bring attention to Homelessness Awareness Month on Nov.16 with a theme jersey presented by P.R.O.S Sports Housing. December 11 features the Herd's Annual Art contest presented by BMO with jerseys showcasing local students' artwork. On January 25, the Herd will wear Go Green jerseys sponsored by Winnebago County Solid Waste highlighting the importance of recycling.

To kick off the second half of the season, the Herd will honor black influential leaders on Black History Month Celebration jerseys sponsored by TDS Telecom for the February 22 game. The Herd will also celebrate Women's History Month on March 14 where the Herd will change its name to the Wisconsin "HER" on theme jerseys presented by BMO to promote women's empowerment. The night will also feature a hat giveaway designed by Lisa Byington, the first female play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Herd schedule also showcases many other theme nights including the Annual School Day matinee game presented by BMO with a lunchbox giveaway on Jan. 23 and the return of Star Wars night on Jan.31 with a t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction. New this season, the Herd's Country Night features a western theme jersey and a t-shirt giveaway presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon on Jan. 29. The Herd's theme jersey nights culminate on March 28 with Marvel Super Hero™ Night presented by Winnebago County featuring theme jerseys and a Herd / Marvel Super Hero™ poster giveaway inspired by X-Men.

Other season giveaways include an opening night schedule magnet on Nov.15, a Herd drawstring bag on Nov.19 and a 2025 Herd player calendar on Nov. 30 thanks to 4imprint. January 26 features Milwaukee Bucks Takeover Night with a Damian Lillard-designed hat presented by BMO. To close out the season, fans should be on the lookout for a Herd zipper pull giveaway on Feb. 20, a Herd trucker hat on Feb. 28 presented by 4imprint and for the last home game of the regular season the Herd will host Fan Appreciation night with a team thank you poster-card giveaway.

There will also be two bobblehead giveaways this season with the Buck of Main Street bobblehead courtesy of Discover Oshkosh on Dec. 16, and a newly designed Curdman bobblehead presented by LaClare Creamery on Mar. 20.

Don't miss a single theme night or giveaway with a full season membership available now which can be purchased by calling 920-233-HERD or visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/full. For more information on the giveaways and theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/.

Theme Nights, Theme Jerseys and Giveaways:

Friday, Nov. 15 - Opening Night Celebration

Schedule Magnet presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Homelessness Awareness Theme Jersey presented by P.R.O.S. Sports Housing

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Herd Drawstring Bag presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, Nov. 29 - Native American Heritage Night

Saturday, Nov. 30

2025 Herd Player Calendar presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Art Theme Jersey presented by BMO

Monday, Dec. 16

Buck of Main Street Bobblehead presented by Discover Oshkosh (First 1,000 Fans)

Thursday, Jan. 23 - School Day Matinee presented by BMO

Herd Lunch Box presented by BMO (First 3,150 Youth)

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Go Green Theme Jersey presented by Winnebago County Solid Waste

Sunday, Jan. 26 - Milwaukee Bucks Takeover Night

Damian Lillard Designed Hat presented by BMO (First 500 Fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Country Night Theme Jersey presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon

Country Night T-shirt presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, Jan. 31 - Star Wars Episode VII presented by Sadoff E-Recycling and Data Destruction

Star Wars T-shirt presented by Sadoff Data E-Recycling and Data Destruction (First 1,000 Fans)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Herd Zipper Pull (First 1,000 Fans)

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Black History Month Celebration Theme Jerseys presented by TDS Telecom

Friday, Feb. 28

Trucker Hat presented by 4imprint (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, March. 14 - "WISCONSIN HER" Women's Empowerment Night Theme Jerseys presented by BMO

Lisa Byington Designed Hat presented by BMO (First 1,000 Fans)

Thursday, Mar. 20

Curdman Bobblehead presented by LaClare Creamery (First 1,000 Fans)

Friday, Mar. 28 - HERD x MARVEL SUPER HERO™ Night Theme Jersey presented by Winnebago County

HERD x MARVEL SUPER HERO™ POSTER inspired by X-MEN presented by Winnebago County (First 1,000 Fans)

Saturday, Mar. 29 Fan Appreciation Night

Team Thank You Poster Card (First 1,000 Fans)

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.