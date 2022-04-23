Long Ball Plagues C's in Saturday Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - When you're facing the league leader in home runs, you're bound to get bit by the long ball. That happened to the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday at Nat Bailey Stadium when the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) smashed three home runs and seven total extra base hits to hand the C's a 7-3 loss.

Eugene used a solo homer to start the scoring for the fourth consecutive game. This time, back-to-back jacks to begin the third inning broke a scoreless tie and made it 2-0. They scored two more in the fourth - though one was unearned - to lead 4-0 before the Canadians could muster their first hit.

Miguel Hiraldo got the C's in the hit and run columns with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that was set up by an error and a walk. He added a double in the sixth to finish with two hits, one of two Canadians with multiple knocks today.

The Emeralds padded their lead in the fifth by scoring a run on three walks and a fielder's choice, but Vancouver pulled within two by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of that inning. Trevor Schwecke and Garrett Spain started the frame with singles before a fielder's choice plus a throwing error on what would have been a double play allowed Schwecke to score from second. PK Morris came to the dish two batters later and singled up the middle to score the second run of the inning and make it 5-3 Eugene.

That would be the closest the C's got. Single runs for Eugene in the sixth and eighth put the game out of reach, and the Emeralds evened the series at two games apiece with a 7-3 win.

Hiraldo and Spain paced the offense while Addison Barger saw his season-opening hitting streak end at 11 games. On the mound, Thomas Ruwe was the only Canadians pitcher to log a perfect inning; he set down all four batters he faced, including two strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the C's own the best record in the Northwest League at 8-4.

The series wraps up tomorrow with the first A&W Family Fun Sunday of the season. #23 Blue Jays prospect Trent Palmer goes for Vancouver while right-hander Wil Jensen has been tabbed as Eugene's starter. Gates open at noon for an umbrella giveaway. Radio coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

