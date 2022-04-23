Dust Devils Drop First Road Game

The Everett AquaSox (4-8) turned the tables on Tri-City (7-5) Friday afternoon, coming back with two runs in the 9th to defeat the Dust Devils 4-3.

The AquaSox's Dariel Gomez had the game-winning hit, a two-run single with no one out.

The hit foiled Tri-City's attempt at a fourth straight comeback win. Trailing 2-0 in the 7th, Straton Podaras hit a two-out two-run home run to center, tying the game at 2-2. Later in the inning, Kyle Kasser singled home Kyren Paris to give the Dust Devils a 3-2 lead.

The Dust Devils again stayed in the game via solid pitching. Adam Seminaris threw four shutout innings, walking one and striking out ten, a Tri-City season high. Landon Marceaux gave up two runs in four solid innings to start, striking out three.

Nathan Burns (0-1) took the loss for Tri-City.

Game five of the six-game Tri-City and Everett series will take place Saturday evening, a 6:05p start. Dylan King gets the start for the Dust Devils, with Jimmy Joyce to start for Everett.

