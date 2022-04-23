Three Home Runs Power Frogs to Second Consecutive Win

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox came into the game Saturday looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 8th and 9th this season. The Dust Devils pushed the first run of the game across in the top of the second inning with runners on first and third, Tri-City catcher Christian Molfetta was caught stealing but was able to avoid the tag long enough for teammate Mike Peabody to cross the plate for the first run of the game.

The Everett offense would answer right back as first baseman Dariel Gomez (pictured above) hit a solo home run. Gomez was the hero in last night's game and has a three-game on-base streak in progress and currently leads the team in home runs.

Catcher Charlie Welch would crush a home run in the top of the fourth for Everett to give them a 2-1 lead. That was the second home run in as many days for Charlie Welch, he hit three all last year. Frogs would extend their lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh as designated hitter Cole Barr would hit a sac-fly into center scoring second baseman James Parker from third.

Starter Jimmy Joyce settled down after the first inning and put together six innings of one-run baseball. Joyce gave up three hits along the way while walking two. The six strikeouts tonight for Joyce are a season-high and the six innings pitched are a career-high for Jimmy in the Mariners organization. He is now 1-1 on the year.

The Frogs would add on in the eighth inning as right fielder Alberto Rodriguez would crush a solo home run into center field to extend the lead to 4-1 and a few batters later, Parker would crush a double to left field scoring Welch from first base. Welch reached on a single.

Everett's bullpen would pitch three scoreless innings in relief of Jimmy Joyce as Bryan Pall, Evan Johnson and Kyle Hill would allow two hits, no runs, one walk, and five strikeouts during their combined three innings of work.

Tomorrow Everett will send Tim Elliott to the hill as the Frogs look for a series split and their first three-game winning streak of the season. Kids will have a chance to run the bases after the game and the first pitch will be at 4:05.

