Five-Run Seventh Lifts Indians over Hops

Spokane, WA - Tim Tawa got the start in center field today, with Jorge Barrosa being promoted to AA Amarillo after yesterday's game. Tawa hit his team leading third home run of the year, with Neyfy Castillo also hitting a solo home run. Hillsboro scored runs in the first three innings, but a five-run fifth inning for the Indians was too much to overcome, in a 7-3 defeat on Friday.

For the second game in a row, Hillsboro scored a run in the first two innings. Tawa came around to score in the first on a fielder's choice RBI by Ryan Bliss. Bliss drove in the first inning run yesterday as well.

Zac Veen continued his great series, with a single in the first and a run scored. He finished the game with three hits and three runs scored. It was 1-1 after one.

Castillo led off the second inning, hitting the first pitch he saw from Will Ethridge to dead center field, over the 25-foot-tall fence for his first home run of the season.

The Castillo homer gave Hillsboro a 2-1 lead, when Tawa stepped to the plate and hit a high fly ball that hooked inside the foul pole down the left field line for a home run. His second of the series, and third of the season, giving the Hops a 3-1 lead.

Once again, Spokane answered the Hillsboro run with one of their own. They brought it to within one, after another Veen single and run scored.

It was still 3-2 Hillsboro entering the home half of the seventh, when disaster struck for the Hops. Spokane batted around in the inning, en route to a five-run seventh. Only two hits for Spokane in the inning, but two Hops errors, a passed ball, walk, hit-by-pitch and wild pitch contributed to the big inning. It was 7-3 Spokane after seven.

The Hops have lost the first three of four to the Indians and look to get back on track tomorrow with Deyni Olivero on the mound.

Hillsboro (6-7) and Spokane (6-7) will continue the series Saturday at Avista Stadium, with the pre-game show on air at 4:55 and first pitch at 5:10. Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

