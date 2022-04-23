Tawa Hits Third Homer of Series, But Hops Lose 3-1

Spokane, WA - The fastest game in Hillsboro Hops history (1:53), ended in a 3-1 Spokane victory on Saturday. The Hops have lost four of five to the Indians and look to avoid losing five of six, after winning five of six in their last series against Everett. Tim Tawa hit his league-tying fourth home run of the year in the Hops' defeat.

Tawa hit the first pitch of the game from Joe Rock, over the left field fence for his third home run of the series, giving Hillsboro a 1-0 lead.

For the second game in a row, after a 1-0 Hops lead in the first, Spokane answered with a run of their own. The first three batters all singled off Hillsboro starter Deyni Olivero, with Drew Romo driving in a run to tie the game. Olivero got out of the inning after a Ryan Bliss unassisted double play.

Spokane tacked on two runs in the fifth, on an RBI from Bladimir Restituyo and a run scoring after a double play. It was 3-1 after five, which ended up being the final score.

Olivero picked up the loss, going six innings, seven hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts. After giving up the home run to Tawa on the first pitch of the game, Indians' starter Joe Rock got the win, throwing six innings, three hits, one earned run and seven strikeouts. Luke Taggart got his second save of the series, pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Luke Albright will be on the mound tomorrow for Hillsboro, as he enters the game with a 0.82 ERA after two starts.

Hillsboro (6-8) and Spokane (7-7) will close out the series Sunday at Avista Stadium, with the pre-game show on air at 12:50 and first pitch at 1:05. Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

