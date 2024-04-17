Lockhart Spins Gem After Rain Delay

April 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (6-4) rebounded from a shutout loss to shut out Akron (6-5) 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The game began with a one-hour, 32-minute rain delay before first pitch.

Lael Lockhart turned in five shutout frames for the SeaWolves, allowing two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth when Chris Meyers singled home Hao-Yu Lee after Lee opened the frame with a double.

The SeaWolves tacked on two more in the sixth when Gage Workman connected on a two-run single with the bases loaded and two out.

Carlos Mendoza, making his season debut for Erie, blasted a solo home run to begin the seventh inning. It extended Erie's lead to 4-0.

RJ Petit and PJ Poulin tossed two scoreless frames each out of Erie's bullpen.

Lockhart (1-1) earned the win. Akron starter Jaime Arias (0-1) took the loss.

The series, now tied at a win each, continues on Thursday night. Ty Madden squares off against Tommy Mace at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.