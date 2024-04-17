SNY to Broadcast Second Game of Rumble Ponies Doubleheader Thursday
April 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to Wednesday's postponement, SNY will broadcast the second game of Thursday's doubleheader between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils. Expected first pitch is between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The game will also be streamed live to SNY subscribers on the SNY App. The SNY app is available for download on iOS, Android, tvIOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.
Thursday's telecast is the first of at least eight Rumble Ponies games that will air on SNY this season.
