April Showers and Erie Arms Dampen Akron Bats in 4-0 SeaWolves' Win

April 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Jaime Arias fans five, but the Erie SeaWolves silenced the Akron RubberDucks bats in route to a 4-0 win on a rainy Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Erie finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth when Hao-Yu Lee opened the inning with a double. Two batters later, Chris Meyers singled home Lee to put the SeaWolves ahead 1-0.

Mound Presence

Arias settled in quickly after surrendering a double to open the game by retiring the next nine SeaWolves in a row. Erie would strike for a run to open the fourth, but the left-hander was able to limit the damage by getting a flyout and strikeout to end the frame. In total, Arias went four innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five. Bradley Hanner allowed two runs over an inning and two-thirds. Davis Sharpe allowed a run in his inning of work. Jordan Jones struck out four over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held hitless until the bottom of the third when Christian Cairo singled with two outs before being stranded on base. Two innings later, Joe Naranjo doubled with two outs but was left at second. Naranjo and Micael Ramirez each singled with one out in the eighth to represent Akron's best scoring chance, but a double play ball would end the inning and the threat.

Notebook

Naranjo recorded his first multi-hit game of the season...Ramirez's eighth inning single was his first hit of 2024...Game Time: 2:31 (1:32 delay)...Attendance: 1,306.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park on Thursday, April 18 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will face off against Erie righty Ty Madden (0-0, 3.38 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

