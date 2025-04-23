LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Sporting KC II vs Tacoma Defiance: Apr 23, 2025
April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Sporting Kansas City II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2025
- Carolina Core FC Earns a Point on the Road in Tough Divisional Matchup - Carolina Core FC
- Union II remain unbeaten - Philadelphia Union II
- Revolution II Play Columbus Crew 2 to a 2-2 Draw on Wednesday - New England Revolution II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Home Match of the Season against Minnesota United FC 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
- Sporting KC II Signs 22-Year-Old Canadian Forward Massud Habibullah
- Sporting KC II Returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field to Take on Tacoma Defiance
- Sporting KC II Suffers 4-2 Home Defeat against MNUFC 2 in Midweek Clash
- Sporting KC II Faces MNUFC 2 in Midweek Match at Children's Mercy Victory Field