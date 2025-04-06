LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Columbus Crew 2 vs Crown Legacy FC: Apr 6, 2025
April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Columbus Crew 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Columbus Crew 2 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 6, 2025
- Kimani Stewart-Baynes' Goal Lifts Rapids 2 to Their First Victory of the Season against St. Louis CITY2, 0-1 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-2 at New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Carolina Core Wallops New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Columbus Crew 2 - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew 2 Stories
- Crew Win but Bounced from Concacaf Champions Cup
- Columbus Crew 2 Name Federico Higuaín as Head Coach
- Columbus Crew Sign Crew 2 and Crew Academy Product Stanislav Lapkes
- Columbus Crew Grant Crew 2 Head Coach Kelvin Jones Ability to Pursue Professional Advancement Opportunity
- Columbus Crew 2 Ousted from Playoffs by New York Red Bulls 2