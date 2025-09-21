MLS NEXT Pro Philadelphia Union II

LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Philadelphia Union II vs Chicago Fire FC II: Sept 21, 2025

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the Philadelphia Union II Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central