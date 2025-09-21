LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Philadelphia Union II vs Chicago Fire FC II: Sept 21, 2025
Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II YouTube Video
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025
- Union II clinch 13th win of the season; Marks records 10 saves - Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Philadelphia Union II - Chicago Fire FC II
