LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: FC Cincinnati 2 vs Columbus Crew 2: Sept 25, 2025
Published on September 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the FC Cincinnati 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 25, 2025
- Revolution II Host Crown Legacy FC on Friday Afternoon - New England Revolution II
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. New England Revolution II - Crown Legacy FC
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Real Monarchs Antonio Riquelme Called up to U17 Chilean National Team - Real Monarchs
- Timbers Earn Point in 1-1 Draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Portland Timbers 2
- Chattanooga FC Match at Atlanta United 2 Postponed - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- FC Cincinnati 2 Look for Crucial Win over In-State Rival Columbus Crew 2
- Kuisel's First MLS NEXT Pro Goal Earns FC Cincinnati 2 Three Points in 3-1 Win against New England Revolution II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field
- FC Cincinnati Loan Kenji Mboma Dem to FC Cincinnati 2
- FC Cincinnati Takes 2-1 Win Over Nashville SC