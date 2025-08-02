LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Crown Legacy FC vs Huntsville City FC: August 2, 2025
August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC YouTube Video
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 2, 2025
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Hunstville City FC - Crown Legacy FC
