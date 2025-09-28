LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Chicago Fire FC II vs Atlanta United 2: Sept 28, 2025
Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chicago Fire FC II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 28, 2025
- Timbers, FC Dallas Draw 2-2 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls against New York City FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Clinches Spot in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Loans Forward Claudio Cassano to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution II