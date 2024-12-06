Lions Re-Sign WR and Former Maryland Lacrosse Star Jared Bernhardt

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions have announced the re-signing of American wide receiver Jared Bernhardt.

Bernhardt (6'1, 195 lbs)- is back with the Lions after signing in September as part of the NFL's practice roster expansion. The Florida native attended 2022 training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and caught a game-winning touchdown reception in pre-season action at Detroit. He would make the 53-man roster out of training camp before being placed on Injured Reserve in October.

Bernhardt played lacrosse at Maryland from 2017-21, leaving as the program's all-time leader in points (290), goals (202), single-season goals (71) and had the record for most goals (18) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (74) as the Terrapins won the national title in 2017. He won the Tewaaraton Award in his fifth season as the nation's top lacrosse player. He then transferred to Ferris State to play quarterback for his final college season and recorded 1,322 passing yards and 11 touchdown strikes while adding 1,273 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He led the Bulldogs to a Division II national championship.

