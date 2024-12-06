Riders Extend Defensive Lineman Charbel Dabire

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Charbel Dabire to a one-year contract extension.

Dabire (6'1-290) remains with the Roughriders for 2025 after missing much of the 2024 season with a knee injury. Despite suiting up for just four games, Dabire had a strong start to his 2024 campaign, registering four defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and his first career forced fumble. His two sacks, both earned in Week 3, matched his career-highs in 2022 and 2023.

The native of Burkina Faso played all 18 games in 2023 tallying 13 defensive tackles and two sacks, while adding two tackles on special teams. He was named PFF's Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8. Dabire was selected by the Riders in the 5th round, 44th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft and has played 59 career regular-season games and three playoff games. Over five seasons he registered 41 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

Dabire spent three collegiate seasons at Wagner College in New York suiting up for 33 games. He recorded 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.

Pronounced: Charbel (SHAR-belle) Dabire (DUH-beer)

