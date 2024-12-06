Elks Extend Tre Ford Through 2027

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - Expect a lot more excitement in Commonwealth Stadium over the next three seasons.

National quarterback Tre Ford has agreed to terms on an extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old pivot has spent the last three seasons with the Elks after being drafted by the club in the first round (eighth overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft. Ford made four starts with the Green and Gold in 2024, finishing the season with a 3-1 record as a starter.

"Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford's opportunity to take the reigns as the starting quarterback of this franchise," Elks VP of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said. "He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold. We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons."

The Waterloo product amassed 1,137 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to only five interceptions during the 2024 season - while adding another 206 yards on the ground. In addition, Ford completed a career high 71.8 per cent of his passes and tied for the CFL lead in yards per pass attempt at 9.7 yards.

In two of Ford's four starts in 2024, the Elks surpassed over 500 yards of net offence - recording 515 total yards in Week 10 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 581 total yards in Week 21 against the Toronto Argonauts.

During the 2023 season, Ford started 10 games for the Elks leading the club to a 4-6 record in 10 straight starts from Weeks 10 to 20. He finished the season completing 153-of-227 passes, for 2,069 passing yards, and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. The Canadian QB was just as dangerous on the ground, adding 622 yards and three scores as a rusher.

For his performance, the Niagara Falls, Ont. product was named the Elks Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, becoming the first Canadian to hold that distinction for the Double E since fullback Blake Marshall accomplished the feat in 1991.

"I'm very excited to sign an extension with the Edmonton Elks," Ford said. "I can't wait to get back in the locker room with the guys and work with all the new coaches. There are exciting times ahead, I can feel it. Go Elks!"

Prior to turning pro, Ford was an accomplished U SPORTS athlete, winning the Hec Crighton Award in 2021 as the Most Outstanding Player at the Canadian University level. He was also named the Ontario University Athletics' Most Outstanding Player and was named an All-Canadian and First-Team OUA All-Star that season.

