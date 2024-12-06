Riders Extend West Division All-CFL Quarterback Trevor Harris

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension.

Harris (6'3-212) rejoins the Roughriders coming off a strong 2024 season that saw him named the West Division's All-CFL quarterback. The Ohio native completed 72.4 per cent of his passes - setting a franchise single-season record for accuracy - for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns, despite missing six games with a knee injury. Harris started both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, throwing for 562 yards over those two games. He played five games for the Riders in 2023, completing 104 passes for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns.

Entering the 2025 season, Harris has CFL career passing totals of 33,148 yards (16th on the All-Time list), 2,749 completions (13th), 3,886 attempts (18th) and 180 touchdowns (20th). His career completion percentage (70.74) is second-best in league history.

Prior to the Riders, Harris spent the 2022 season and a portion of the 2021 season with the Montreal Alouettes, after being traded by Edmonton Elks. He played four games after the trade, tallying 703 yards and eight touchdowns before putting together an exceptional 2022 season, throwing for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris also played in two playoff games, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown to help Montreal win their first playoff game since 2014 (the East Semi-Final). He went 25 of 30 for 362 yards passing and one touchdown in the East Final against Toronto.

Harris signed with Edmonton Elks in February of 2019, appearing in 19 regular-season games (2019-21) and tallying 5,595 yards passing and 22 touchdowns. He notched 66 carries for 201 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he led the CFL in completions, finished second in passing yards and as a member of the crossover team in the East Semi-Final set a playoff record for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3). He finished the game 36-for-39 for 421 yards and one touchdown. 

Harris spent six seasons in the East Division with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2012-18), suiting up for 120 regular-season games. Over his lengthy CFL career, he has played in a total of 178 games, completing 2,749 passes for 33,148 yards, 180 touchdowns and an average of 8.5 yards per completion. He threw a league-leading 33 touchdown passes with the Argos in 2015, registering seven more than the next-closest quarterback.

Harris is a two-time Grey Cup Champion, with Toronto (2012) and Ottawa (2016). He was an East Division All-Star in 2016. 

Collegiately, Harris played four collegiate seasons at Edinboro University (2006-2009) and is their most decorated QB ever. He was a four-time All-PSAC West selection, earning first team honors his final three seasons, and was voted the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. He threw for 11,899 yards, second all-time in the PSAC, ranking in the top 10 all-time in Division II.   Harris totalled 100 career passing touchdowns, second in the PSAC, and set a PSAC career record for completions (966), along with holding every Edinboro passing and total offence record.

