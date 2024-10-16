Lions Clash with Alouettes in Future Stars Game Presented by London Drugs

October 16, 2024

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions wrap up their 70th regular season by welcoming in the Montreal Alouettes this Saturday presented by London Drugs. Kickoff for our Future Stars game is 4:00 pm at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

With the squad locked into third place and heading on the road for the Grey Cup Playoffs beginning on Saturday November 2, these motivated Lions look to salute our great home fans for a final time this regular season and enter the Western Semi-Final on a winning note. Upper bowl seating is open with a big crowd anticipated for our final playoff tune-up.

We're in the tournament, that's what matters. I want to thank our fans number one for supporting us in our rebuild the last couple of years. It's been fantastic, stated owner Amar Doman on Global BC this week.

It's never a straight line to a championship. I think the coaches are doing whatever they can to get this team ready for the playoffs.

The fun begins outside at 1:00 pm with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. We will have the tents set up in anticipation of fall weather while fans of all ages can partake in some cool activities including live music, football toss, Plinko, spray tattoos and face-painting. The food and beverage menu includes Molson Coors drinks for $5 (19 and over).

With the season of giving kicking into high gear, London Drugs and Vancouver Firefighter Charities will collect unwrapped toys to give to those in need. Fans are encouraged to drop off toys or cash donations at Terry Fox Plaza.

Before kickoff, we will pay our annual salute to amateur football throughout this great province and welcome in several young players to the field as well as our Junior Uproar dancers.

Tickets for our regular season finale start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids 17 and under.

