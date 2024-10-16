111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 20

TORONTO - The following scenario is in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR WIN = TOR to host Ottawa in Eastern Semi-final at BMO Field on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

WEST DIVISION

No clinching scenarios this week.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.

In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.

In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.

In Week 19, Toronto earned its way into the postseason for a fourth consecutive season.

WEEK 20 SCHEDULE

Fri., Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET | CGY at HAM

Sat., Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. ET | OTT at TOR

Sat., Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at BC

