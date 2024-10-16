CFL Honour Roll: Week 19 - Kelly Earns Player of the Week
October 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Chad Kelly, Wynton McManis and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: OFFENCE
QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 14 - WPG 11
PFF Player Grade: 90.4
16-of-23 passing (69.6 per cent) for 203 yards
One touchdown pass for his seventh of the season
Nine rushes for 33 yards, including a season-high 18-yard effort
111.3 efficiency rating
Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 15)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: DEFENCE
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 14 - WPG 11
PFF Player Grade: 88.8
63 total defensive snaps
Eight defensive tackles
One pass knockdown and one fumble recovery, returned for six yards.
84.5 Grade on 31 coverage snaps
Third Honour Roll All-week selection (Weeks 1 and 6)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | OTT 12 - MTL 19
PFF unit grade: 73.3
Top-3 performers
Nick Callender | 73.5
Josh Donovan | 71.2
Justin Lawrence | 68.7
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 19
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto | 90.4
RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 86.3
REC | Jerreth Sterns | Saskatchewan | 78.0
OL | David Foucault | Edmonton | 74.5
DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto | 80.8
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto | 88.8
DB | Loucheiz Purifoy | Edmonton | 85.2
RET | Terry Williams | BC | 71.2
K/P | Cody Grace | Calgary | 81.6
ST | Brian Cole | Winnipeg | 93.7
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto
92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.3 | W18 | DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg
