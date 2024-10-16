Reggie Begelton Is Presidents' Ring Recipient

October 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton

Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton is the 2024 recipient of the Calgary Stampeders' Presidents' Ring award.

The Presidents' Ring has been presented annually since 1967 to the Stampeders player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field as voted by the players. Candidates are judged on their in-game contributions, leadership, inspiration and motivational skills.

Recent Presidents' Ring recipients

2024 - Reggie Begelton

2023 - Derek Wiggan

2022 - Derek Wiggan

2021 - Jamar Wall

2019 - Brandon Smith

2018 - Micah Johnson

2017 - Joshua Bell

2016 - Deron Mayo

2015 - Rob Cote

2014 - Corey Mace

2013 - Rob Cote

2012 - Keon Raymond

2011 - Keon Raymond

2010 - Rob Lazeo

"I congratulate Reggie on this very well-deserved honour," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil, who was a two-time winner of the Presidents' Ring during his playing career. "He is an all-star performer on the field and an excellent ambassador for the team in the community. The players have made an excellent choice."

Begelton, in his seventh season with the Red and White, expressed his gratitude to his teammates for bestowing the honour upon him.

"Thank you all so much," he said. "I am truly honoured to be recognized by my peers with this award. Consistency is something I hold dear - I believe it has the power to elevate us to new heights in life. If you remain persistent, you will achieve your goals, but it is consistency that ensures you hold on to them.

"I'm grateful for this acknowledgment and excited to continue striving for excellence alongside all of you. Thank you."

Begelton is having another standout season with the Stampeders as he leads the club with 85 catches and 1,073 receiving yards and is among the Canadian Football League leaders in both categories (third in in yards and tied for third in catches). Begelton has four touchdown grabs and has extended his streak of games with at least one reception to 68, the sixth-longest such run in franchise history.

Begelton's play and work ethic are a shining example for the team's young receivers and he is also a familiar sight in the community. He was the 2023 winner of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award for his community service and was frequent participant in numerous team events again this year including regular visits to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

