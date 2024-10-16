Terry Williams Makes Honour Roll Grade for Week 19

October 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Terry Williams has been recognized as the top CFL returner for week 19. The speedster earned special teams Honour Roll accolades powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Williams (71.2 PFF Grade)- racked up 90 yards on four kickoff returns (22.5-yard average) and added four punt returns for 30 yards in the losing effort at Saskatchewan.

In addition to weeks seven and nine, Williams earned Honour Roll selections three times in 2024 and entered the final regular season game as the CFL's top kickoff returner with 1,335 yards on 57 attempts (23.5-yard average).

Williams and the Lions are back on the practice field on Tuesday. On Saturday, we clash with the Montreal Alouettes in our Future Stars game presented by London Drugs. Tickets can be secured HERE with adult seats starting at $25 and kids 17 and under for $15.

