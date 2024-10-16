CFL Creator Network Opens the Door to the Creative Community

October 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and TSN are unlocking the vault to the season's biggest plays and its most electrifying moments. The new CFL Creator Network program will provide five established content creators with access to CFL sidelines and events, as well as TSN's broadcast footage from the current season, to craft innovative and independent original content for their social media platforms.

House of CFL, Showtime Digital, CFL Reddit, CoachPhilReacts and PRSVRE will take part in the pilot program for the remainder of the regular season, throughout the postseason and at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, featuring the globally celebrated Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show.

"The Canadian football community is home to many strong, diverse and imaginative voices," said Craig Garvie, the CFL's Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications. "These content creators offer a unique lens and a different perspective when shining a spotlight on the CFL. The decentralization of media has created incredible opportunities to add tremendous insight, humour and entertainment to the discourse surrounding our league.

"By supporting these platforms and aiding their efforts with sideline access and TSN's highlights, we can help these creative minds further connect with their fanbases, while building another bridge to a new generation of CFL fans and viewers."

"It's a great privilege to be a part of the CFL and TSN's Creator Network. As current and former players, the Showtime family is thrilled and honoured to unite and collaborate for the league we all love. We're eager to bring fresh perspectives and innovation to the table, continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Malcom Lee, CEO of Showtime Digital.

CFL Creator Network participants must adhere to the league's guidelines surrounding access and accreditation. Program content will be available via Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X and Facebook.

