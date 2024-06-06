Lions Add 1,500 Seats to Concert Kickoff Home Opener

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that due to our tremendous demand for the Concert Kickoff, 1500 additional seats will be opened at the east end zone in the Coors Light Den and Save-On-Foods Family Zone. This additional seating goes on sale TODAY at 1:00 pm.

The newly added end zone seats will include field access to the pre-game concert performed by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson for $200 per seat.

In addition, the Lions announced an on-field add-on option will be available to current ticket holders for $100.

As part of today's announcement of limited increased capacity, the Lions also announced a re-location of the concert stage from the stands to the field. This stage re-location allows us to double the size and give every fan in attendance an improved vantage point for our third annual Concert Kickoff home opener.

"Thank you, BC. This is going to be the biggest home opener in CFL history and a great way to open our 70th anniversary," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"We give a huge thank you to our great partners at Coors Light and Save-On-Foods for allowing us to open the bowl up for more fans to enjoy what will be an unforgettable evening."

Tickets for the June 15 clash against the Calgary Stampeders are moving fast.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.