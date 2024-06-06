Green and Gold Legend Dwayne Mandrusiak Added to EE Builders Wall

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - For 49 years, Dwayne Mandrusiak was the standard bearer of the Edmonton Football Club and helped set the bar for what Green and Gold excellence looked like.

The Edmonton football legend will soon take his rightful place among the most impactful builders in Club history.

Mandrusiak, who started his career with the EE in 1973 as a ball boy, was announced Thursday at the Club's Kickoff to 75 Dinner as the newest member of the EE Builders Wall. The wall, which will be unveiled Saturday at Edmonton's 75th season home opener, is the highest honour non-players can receive from the Club.

Mandrusiak's uncanny ability to anticipate problems and find solutions helped give players and coaches everything needed to be their best on game day. He was on the sidelines for 18 Grey Cup appearances and was part of 11 championships during his time with the Club.

"I'm honoured to be included alongside this amazing group of community leaders," Mandrusiak said. "They are a huge reason why this organization became the flagship of the CFL and I'm blessed to have had a small part in it."

Mandrusiak's meticulous equipment room became a gathering place for players, coaches, and staff. A stickler for detail, he was an innovator, who somehow always knew what kind of shoes worked best on a frozen field in November.

"For decades, Dwayne was a true pro who selflessly served our players, coaches, and overall organization," said Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur. "We're thrilled to add Dwayne's name to our EE Builders Wall, and give him the recognition he deserves."

Both Mandrusiak and LeLacheur will be available to media on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium, along with a host of other EE icons who are in town for this week's 75th season celebrations.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.