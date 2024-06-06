T.J. Rayam Joins Practice Roster
June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
National defensive lineman T.J. Rayam
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 291 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-09-12
HOMETOWN: Edmonton, AB | SCHOOL: Boston College
Rayam suited up with the Calgary Stampeders over the last two seasons, recording 20 tackles, and a trio of sacks, after being selected by the team with a second-round pick in the 2022 Supplemental Draft. He arrived to the pro ranks after five seasons at Boston College; where he racked up 48 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass break-ups, earning an invite to Kansas City Chiefs minicamp in 2022.
