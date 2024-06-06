The Biggest Game on the Biggest Stage: 111th Grey Cup Set to Shine on CTV

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Bell Media are proud to welcome the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17, to Canada's most-watched conventional television network - CTV.

In addition, beginning on September 7 with the Labour Day Weekend Rematch featuring the Saskatchewan Roughriders visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saturday afternoon CFL contests will be broadcast exclusively on CTV with kickoff times shifting from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

CTV and TSN will carry the Eastern Semi-final on November 2 and the Eastern Final on November 9, while retaining their previously planned starts at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2024 campaign will culminate in the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver with the globally celebrated Jonas Brothers headlining the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show. CTV and TSN will team up to air Canada's largest single-day sporting event beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Bell Media's RDS continues to deliver comprehensive French-language coverage of the CFL throughout the season, including the playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup.

"This is a truly special day - not only for our great game and the 111th Grey Cup, but also for every fan of Canadian football across the country," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "After a stellar 2023 season filled with terrific crowds and spectacular audiences, we're looking forward to building on that momentum alongside our partners at TSN, RDS and now CTV."

"Bell Media is primed and ready to kick off another phenomenal season of CFL action," said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. "With more preview coverage across all our platforms than ever before, along with comprehensive news and analysis, and live game coverage across TSN, RDS, and CTV for the first time ever, we can't wait to connect with Canadian football fans for another unforgettable season."

The 2024 season opens tonight, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the defending champion Montreal Alouettes visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a rematch of the 110th Grey Cup. The complete season schedule is available here.

CFL ON CTV SCHEDULE

(Date | Competing teams | Kickoff (ET))

Sept. 7 | SSK at WPG | 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 | OTT at HAM | 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 | MTL at OTT | 3 p.m.

Sept. 28 | OTT at SSK | 3 p.m.

Oct. 12 | EDM at CGY | 3 p.m.

Oct. 19 | OTT at TOR | 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 | WPG at MTL | 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 | Eastern Semi-final | 3 p.m.

Nov. 9 | Eastern Final | 3 p.m.

Nov. 17 | 111th Grey Cup | 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.