Lionel Messi Wins 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP! He captained Inter Miami en route to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74).

