LHV Game Notes

September 8, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The 2018 postseason comes down to another "must win" game for the North Division Champions, as the IronPigs (1-2|84-56) play Game 4 of a best-of-five series against the Wild Card Scranton-WB RailRiders (2-1|73-65) in the first round of the IL's 86th Annual Governor's Cup Playoffs... With a 3-2 win in 13 innings last night, Lehigh Valley now must take the final two games of the series to advance to the finals. The victory snapped the Pig's five-game, postseason losing streak to the Riders -- against whom they are 2-8 in the playoffs all-time. Including the postseason, Lehigh Valley is now 15-11 since a season-high, four-game skid from Aug. 7-10... Meanwhile, the Riders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- snapped their four-game winning streak; but remain victorious in seven of their last nine contests overall. The series concludes Sunday at 5:35 p.m., if necessary.

LHP Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.74) will start for LHV against RHP Mike King (4-0, 1.15).

First-Pitch tonight is at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

With a win tonight, the Pigs will play in their first Game 5 in franchise history tomorrow (0-2 in Game 4 action all-time).

