SWB RailRiders Game Notes- - IL Semifinals Game Four

September 8, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





International League Playoffs

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-1) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2)

RH Mike King (No Record) vs. LH Ranger Suarez (No Record)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

| Governor's Cup Semifinals Game 4 | September 8, 2018 |

| Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA |

| First Pitch 6:35 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:05 p.m. |

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAST TIME OUT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 3-2 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 13 innings in Game Three of the International League Governor's Cup semifinals at Coca-Cola Park Friday night. The IronPigs staved off elimination with a walk-off win to stay alive with their first win in the best-of-five series.

Rey Navarro hit the first pitch in the top of the fifth inning over the high wall in right for a 1-0 RailRiders lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the advantage on an RBI double by Navarro the very next inning. The infielder's two-base hit plated Mike Ford from second for a 2-0 edge. Bruce Caldwell attempted to score from first but was thrown out at the plate.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Bollinger walked Zach Green, but was lifted after with two outs after 87 pitches. George Kontos took over and allowed a home run to Collin Cowgill to even the game at two.

The RailRiders final nine batters of regulation play were set down in order. The IronPigs, however, left two men on in the eighth and two more in the ninth. Each team had opportunities in the tenth, 11th and 12th, but neither club could seal the win. In the bottom of the 13th, Danny Ortiz doubled to start the inning against Brady Lail. After an intentional walked of Joey Meneses, Ryan Goins placed a sacrifice bunt to advance the winning run to third. Nick Rickles soft single to right brought home Oritz to keep the IronPigs hopes alive.

NO MORE THAN FOUR: The Governor's Cup semifinal series between the RailRiders and IronPigs continues tonight in Allentown.Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with game four tonight and game five, if needed, scheduled for Sunday evening. The winner of this series will host games one and two of the International League's championship round on Tuesday and Wednesday. The RailRiders are looking for a third straight appearance in the finals while the IronPigs seek to return for the first time since 2011 when swept Pawtucket in the first round before falling to Columbus 3-1 in the title series.

KING FOR THE MONTH: RH Michael King was named the International League Player-of-the-Month for August. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in the month, which were also his first five career Triple-A appearances. King allowed only 17 hits on the month, holding opponents to a .149 batting average, while striking out 27 and walking four in 33.0 IP. 2018 marks the third straight year that the RailRiders have had an IL Player-of-the-Month, joining Aaron Judge in June of 2016 and Jake Cave in July of 2017. King is the first SWB pitcher to claim the award since Brandon Duckworth in July of the 2001 Red Barons season. King faced the IronPigs on August 24 and allowed one hit over six and a third in a win. He will be opposed by Ranger Suarez, who will face the RailRiders for the first time in his career.

LIGHTS OUT: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitchers have compiled an 0.54 earned run average in the first three games of this series, allowing one combined run over 16.2 innings pitched. The trio of Erik Swanson, Nestor Cortes and Ryan Bollinger have also combined to allow four hits during that span- an .075 average against (4-for-53).

WHERE WE BELONG: For the ninth time in 12 years as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have reached the postseason. Since 2007, the RailRiders have won two league titles and have reached the championship round four times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 6-6 mark in playoffs series as a Yankees affiliate and an overall playoff record of 23-21. Lehigh Valley has been knocked out of the postseason in each of the last two years by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs made the title round in 2011, falling to Columbus. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 in playoff series and 5-10 overall.

SERIES STUFF: The RailRiders recaptured the IronRail series in 2018, taking 11 out of 20 meetings with the IronPigs. The early-season games favored Lehigh Valley as the club from Allentown took six of the first eight including a three-game set sweep at Coca-Cola Park in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the next series between the teams in May at PNC Field as part of wins in nine of the final 14 meetings between the teams.

KEEPING TRACK: The winner of this series will meet the winner of the Toledo-Durham semifinal next week for the league title... Mark Payton's game-ender on Wednesday was the RailRiders fourth walk-off home run of the year and 11th overall walk-off win... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clinched its first Wild Card berth since 2001 when they were the top affiliate of the Phillies... Chance Adams save on Thursday was his first as a professional...

