Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, September 8, 2018

September 8, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Toledo Mud Hens (73-66, 1-2) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 2-1)

LHP Matt Hall (4-0, 2.67) vs. RHP Andrew Moore (6-7, 4.34)

After taking a 2-1 series lead with a 4-2 victory in Game 3 against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at the DBAP, The series continues in Durham with Game 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Andrew Moore is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite lefty Matt Hall for the Mud Hens. Moore has made three career-starts in the postseason with no record and a 1.00 ERA (18.0 IP, 3 ER). This is his first-career playoff appearance for Hall. With a victory tonight, the Bulls would win the series 3-1 and clinch a second-consecutive berth into the Governors' Cup Finals. The Bulls would then await the winner of the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre vs. Lehigh Valley series that Scranton/WB leads 2-1.

Tonight's Game 4 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh, and televised on ME.TV (50.2) in Durham.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.