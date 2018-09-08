Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, September 8, 2018
September 8, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Toledo Mud Hens (73-66, 1-2) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 2-1)
LHP Matt Hall (4-0, 2.67) vs. RHP Andrew Moore (6-7, 4.34)
After taking a 2-1 series lead with a 4-2 victory in Game 3 against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at the DBAP, The series continues in Durham with Game 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Andrew Moore is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite lefty Matt Hall for the Mud Hens. Moore has made three career-starts in the postseason with no record and a 1.00 ERA (18.0 IP, 3 ER). This is his first-career playoff appearance for Hall. With a victory tonight, the Bulls would win the series 3-1 and clinch a second-consecutive berth into the Governors' Cup Finals. The Bulls would then await the winner of the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre vs. Lehigh Valley series that Scranton/WB leads 2-1.
Tonight's Game 4 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh, and televised on ME.TV (50.2) in Durham.
