LHP Ryan Kellogg activated from the Temporary Inactive List

August 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Ryan Kellogg has been activated from the Temporary Inactive List

RHP Jeffrey Passantino has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Also note, UTL Ben Zobrist will wear No. 16, not No. 18.

Kellogg, a 2015 fifth-round selection by the Cubs out of Arizona State, was in the Pan-Am Games with Team Canada in Peru. With the Pelicans this season, Kellogg is 2-6 with a 4.68 ERA over 21 appearances, six starts. On Saturday, he will make the start against the Blue Rocks at 6:05 p.m. The lefty was one of the best pitchers in ASU history over his three-year career. Kellogg finished his time as a Sun Devil as only the eighth player in program history to be named First Team All-Pac-12 in three different seasons and he finished 10th all time in wins at Arizona State with 28.

Kellogg will wear No. 49. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active members with eight on the Injured List.

