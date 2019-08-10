Birds Bats Fall Silent in Loss to Blue Rocks

August 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans mustered just one run on six hits and fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-1 in the middle game of the series on Saturday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After Ryan Kellogg (L, 2-7) blazed through the first two innings, the southpaw ran into trouble in the third inning. Kellogg retired the first two batters, but a two-out walk to Ricky Aracena allowed the inning to continue. Aracena came in to score when Brewer Hicklen reached on a throwing error from Cam Balego and the Blue Rocks (24-24, 68-49) took a 1-0 lead.

Dennicher Carrasco made it 2-0 in favor of Wilmington when he lined an RBI single and the Blue Rocks added their third run of the inning on a run-scoring single from Cristian Perez.

Trailing 3-0 into the bottom of the third inning, the Pelicans (24-25, 44-71) found the scoreboard in the home half of the inning. Aramis Ademan doubled to lead off the inning and Zac Taylor collected his first High-A hit and RBI on a double to left center and the Birds cut into the deficit and made it 3-1.

In the eighth, the Blue Rocks added on when Tyler Hill scored from third on a wild pitch that extended the lead to 4-1.

The Pelicans brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Tad Ratliff wiggled out of the jam to lock up his 21st save of the season.

Josh Mitchell (W, 4-0) got the win for the Blue Rocks after he tossed 3.1 innings in relief and not allowing a run.

Myrtle Beach and Wilmington will conclude their three-game series on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. The Pelicans will send RHP Alexander Vargas (2-4, 5.37) to the hill against LHP Rito Lugo (2-3, 2.49) for the Blue Rocks.

Coverage starts at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Sunday will also be Family Sunday, courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, WPDE and 94.5 The Tide.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

