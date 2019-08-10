Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 10 vs. Fayetteville)

Looking to rebound from a series-opening loss to the wild card-leading Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Dash continue their three-game set on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. Jonathan Stiever, who has struck out 60 batters in 50.0 High-A innings pitched, takes the hill for Winston-Salem. First pitch is 6 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (22-25, 60-51) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-23, 56-61)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (5-3, 2.52 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Deason (1-2, 3.92 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #112 (Home Game #57)

DASH FALL 6-2 IN SERIES OPENER

Despite racking up eight hits, the Dash fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-2 on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. In the bottom of the third, the Dash pulled ahead against Woodpeckers starter Shawn Dubin. To lead off the frame, JJ Muno drew a walk before Steele Walker singled to put runners at first and second. Two batters later, Andrew Vaughn deposited a single into right field, scoring Muno to tie the game at one. It was Vaughn's fourth straight game with a run-scoring hit. Two batters later, Carlos Perez blooped a single into right field to bring home Walker and give the Dash a 2-1 lead. But, Fayetteville retook the lead in the fifth, as Miguelangel Sierra hit a three-run homer.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO WINSTON

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced on Saturday that Caleb Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees from international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as a the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker was named the CL's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league announced on Monday. Over his last 10 games played, Walker is 18-for-39 with a homer, six doubles, a triple, eight runs and five RBIs.

THEY CALL HIM "VERLANDER"

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his ninth start with the Dash on Saturday. Stiever has posted seven quality starts out of his first eight outings to begin his Dash tenure. Last time out, Stiever went five innings and allowed five hits and three runs against Carolina on August 4, all in a winning effort. Stiever's run of dominant outings have prompted teammates to nickname him "Verlander", as a homage to eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis at the start of the second half. Before his time at Indiana, Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. More information is available on page 3.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

After Friday's loss, Winston-Salem sits 2.5 games back of Fayetteville in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first-half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 43 games:

One-run games: 6-10

Two-run games: 7-5

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-3

DASH DOTS

Along with Frare joining the Dash, Taylor Varnell, a 29th-round pick last year out of Oral Roberts, was promoted to Winston from Low-A Kannapolis. Varnell posted a 3.23 ERA in 20 starts with the I's.

