Lewis Wins It for Travs in the 11th

North Little Rock, AR - For the second Saturday in a row Kyle Lewis provided walk-off heroics, doubling home Jordan Cowan in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Arkansas Travelers a 2-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals. Lewis reached base in all five of his plate appearances on the night with two singles, two walks and the game-ending double. Darren McCaughan pitched six innings and gave up one run on six hits in the start. A bullpen trio of Sam Tuivailala, Joey Gerber and Sam Delaplane combined for five scoreless innings. Delaplane garnered the final seven outs and got the win. Springfield had numerous threats late in the game but stranded seven runners, six of them in scoring position over the final four innings. They went 1-15 on the night with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base.

Moments That Mattered

* Donnie Walton drove in Mike Ahmed (who had doubled) to tie the game in the fifth inning.

* After a Kyle Lewis walked to open the bottom of the sixth, Dom Thompson-Williams hooked a double down the right field line but Lewis was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the hit. It was one of five runners that the Travs lost on the bases, on non-force out plays, over the course of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Kyle Lewis: 3-3, 2 BB, 2B, RBI

* 1B Mike Ahmed: 2-4, run, 2B

* RHP Sam Delaplane: Win, 2.1 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Lewis has reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances over the past two games. It is the second time in the last three weeks he has done that.

* Darren McCaughan threw his ninth straight quality start.

* Sam Tuivailala threw a scoreless inning for the second straight night as he continues his Major League rehab assignment. He has pitched four shutout innings in four appearances with the Travs.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the sweep with right-hander Zac Grotz (4-3, 2.83) making a spot start against righty Tommy Parsons (2-2, 5.56). First pitch is set for 6:10 and kids get to run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

