Drillers Win It in Last At-Bat, 3-2

TULSA, Okla. - Northwest Arkansas held the lead over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night for all but two-outs in the 3-2 loss at ONEOK Field. The Drillers tied the game with a solo home run and walked-off the Naturals with a bases-loaded, two-out single to snapped Northwest Arkansas's four-game winning streak.

Starter, Gerson Garabito worked his fourth quality start of the season and left after 6.0 innings of one-run baseball with a 2-1 lead. He fanned four hitters and walked one while scattering seven hits. Garabito posted a streak of eight straight batters retired and allowed just two base runners in his first three and two-third innings.

It marked his first quality start June 3.

Northwest Arkansas (39-44/8-7) took the lead with a solo home run by Taylor Featherston in the second innings on the ninth pitch of the at-bat against Drillers' starter, Logan Bawcom. It marked the fifth home run against the Drillers this season, his second in as many games and ninth overall on the season.

DJ Burt added a solo home run on a 3-1 pitch from Bawcom, his second of the season, in the fourth inning and the Naturals' maintained the 2-0 until the Drillers struck in the sixth inning.

Right-hander, Grant Gavin followed in relief of Garabito and worked one and two-third innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Gavin has not allowed an earned run in his last 13.1 innings, spanning over his last 11 appearances.

Reliever, Franco Terrero (2-4, 5.83) got the final out of the eighth inning and suffered the loss in his fifth blown save of the season.

Burt, along with Gabriel Cancel and Meibrys Viloria all tabbed two hits in the contest. Cancel recorded his league-best 20th double of the season with one out in the fifth; but was stranded on the bases. Northwest Arkansas finished 0-for-7 with men in scoring position and left eight on base tonight.

For the second consecutive night, the Naturals and Drillers suffered a rain delay prior to the contest. Tonight's lasted 47-minutes with the previous night's lasting 59 minutes.

The final of the four-game set is tomorrow night with a 7:05 first pitch from ONEOK Field with right-hander, Conner Greene (3-5, 5.12) taking the mound against right-hander, Justin De Fratus (4-4, 5.12) for the Drillers.

