Lewis Sends Travs to 2-1 Win in 11 Innings

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- LF Kyle Lewis lifted the Arkansas Travelers (12-4, 55-29) to the 2-1 win in 11 innings against the Springfield Cardinals (6-10, 36-50) on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Sam Delaplane (2-1)

L: RHP Roel Ramirez (4-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Springfield struck first with their first run of the series in the top of the second. 1B Zach Kirtley led off with a double, before streaking home one out later on an RBI double by 1B Yariel Gonzalez.

-The Travs tied it in the fifth when SS Donnie Walton dealt an RBI single that brought home 1B Mike Ahmed, who had doubled himself on.

-The Cardinals kept it tied in the sixth when they threw out LF Kyle Lewis, who tried to score from first on a double by CF Dom Thompson-Williams. RF Lars Nootbaar dug the ball out of the right field corner and threw it to 2B Michael Perri, who then dealt a strike to C Jose Godoy for the tag at the plate.

-Lewis, though, got even with the final blow of the night, delivering a walk-off RBI double to right-center in the bottom of the 11th, sending the Travs to the 2-1 win.

NOTABLES:

-RHP Johan Oviedo limited the Travs to just one run on six hits in his 6.0 innings, walking three and striking out three.

-Springfield worked a season-high three walks against RHP Darren McCaughan, who entered the game with only seven walks allowed all year. The Cardinals ended with six walks on the night.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in Arkansas on Sunday at 6:10pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

