Walker and Santana Provide Late Win for the Drillers

July 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA - TULSA - With some ninth inning heroics, the Tulsa Drillers came from behind to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. It took four clutch hits late in the game, but the victory snapped a season-high four-game losing streak for Tulsa.

Down by a run entering the bottom of the ninth, Jared Walker lined a one-out ball deep down the line in right field, just high enough to get over the wall, tying the game.

With two outs, Errol Robinson and Zach McKinstry each singled, while Chris Parmelee was intentionally walked to load the bases. On a 3-1 count, Cristian Santana delivered a line-drive base hit into the right centerfield gap, giving the Drillers the walk-off win.

Logan Landon got the start on the mound for the Drillers, and helped set the stage for the comeback win, allowing just a pair of solo home runs in five innings. It would be all the offense Northwest Arkansas would get in the game.

Jordan Procyshen cut the lead in half in the sixth. With two outs, Procyshen launched a towering fly ball that turned out to be a souvenir for a fan who was standing on the sidewalk behind the berm in right field. The home run was Procyshen's first in a Drillers uniform.

Michael Boyle and Andre Scrubb each threw two very effective innings out of the bullpen to keep Tulsa in the game. Boyle struck out four and walked a batter while Scrubb allowed a hit and struck out two.

WHAT YOU MISSED:

In the top of the third, Logan Landon saved a couple of runs with a spectacular play in the outfield. With runners at first and second, Featherston crushed a ball to the left centerfield gap. On a dead sprint, Landon tracked down the ball to his right, reached out to make the backhanded catch, and held on after crashing into the wall for the final out of the inning.

Fan interference may have cost Tulsa a run in the fifth. With a runner at first, Zach McKinstry lined a ball right down the left field line, just inside the foul line. The ball slowly rolled to the wall in foul territory, while Errol Robinson hustled around second. As Robinson was about to round third, a fan reached out and picked up the ball, possibly preventing the run from scoring.

For the second consecutive night, the game started in a delay due to late afternoon rain showers in Tulsa. Saturday's delay pushed the first pitch back 47 minutes.

In nine games against Tulsa this season, Featherston has hit five home runs. He has a total of nine homers on the season in 71 games.

UP NEXT: Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, Sunday, July 7, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. RHP Conner Greene (3-5, 5.12 ERA) vs. Justin De Fratus (4-4, 5.12 ERA).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.