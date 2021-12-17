Leonard Called up to ECHL's Norfolk Admirals

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Sean Leonard

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that Sean Leonard has been called up to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

This is Leonard's first career call-up, after a strong start to the 2021-2022 season in Roanoke. The five-foot-eleven defenseman had appeared in all 16 games for the Dawgs, registering five assists, five fights, and a team-high plus-11 plus/minus rating. Leonard will be available for Norfolk in their weekend doubleheader starting tonight against Wheeling.

The Dawgs are back home this weekend for a two game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Tonight is Hockey Is For Everyone night, while Saturday night's game is the Teddy Bear Toss game. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

