Mayhem Fall in Final Home Matchup in 2021

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem returned home to the friendly confines of the Macon Coliseum to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday night. The Mayhem would be looking to change the narrative from early on in the season as the Marksmen had won five straight against the Mayhem heading into tonight's contest.

Michael Stiliadis would draw the start for Macon in net opposed by Jason Pawloski for Fayetteville. As has been the case for the past few Mayhem games, Macon's squad would root themselves in defensively as they turned away opportunity after opportunity for Fayetteville. Fayetteville would match them step for step defensively. After a period of many shots, the score would remain 0-0.

Alex Renaud of the Marksmen would get the second period started with a flurry. After a bad bounce deflected the puck high into the air, Renaud would drive it home. McCloy would add a second for the Marksmen soon after. Cody Rodgers would get the scoring started for the Mayhem as he finished off an assist from Brenden Hussey. Fayetteville would answer not less than thirty seconds later off the Bryce Ferrell goal. The Mayhem would then return the favor right back courtesy of Chase DiBari's second of the year. The action would head to the break at 3-2 Fayetteville.

Tanner Froese would drive a dagger into the Mayhem's hopes for Fayetteville's fourth of the night. Macon would continue to chase the game until the end, but any hope would be killed by Shane Bednard for his first of the year. Final score 5-2 in favor of Fayetteville.

Tonight's game could be summarized by missed opportunities and bad bounces for the Mayhem. Credit where credit is due though. Fayetteville were relentless in their pace and pounced on every opportunity. Macon will need to continue to work to limit their opponent's chances while capitalizing on more of their own.

Macon will be on the road for the foreseeable future including a Saturday night matchup in Knoxville. The Mayhem will finally return home in the middle of January.

