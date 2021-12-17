Thunderbolts Comeback Falls Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Roanoke

Roanoke, Va.: After an unlucky first half of the game, Evansville bounced back after falling behind 3-0, scoring twice and nearly tying the game, but Roanoke held on to win it 3-2 at Berglund Center on Friday. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, December 26th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

In the first period, Roanoke grabbed an early 2-0 lead off a shorthanded goal by Brady Heppner at 7:27, followed up by Nick Ford at 8:59. In the second period, CJ Stubbs extended Roanoke's lead to 3-0, before the Thunderbolts finally found the response they were looking for. First was Matt Mackay, playing his first professional game and scoring his first professional goal shorthanded at 13:19 of the second period, assisted by Mike Ferraro and Zane Jones. A minute and 39 seconds later at 14:58, Dylan Mills, also playing his first professional game, scored his first professional goal from Cameron Cook to make it a 3-2 game. Despite several quality chances on both sides in the third period, neither side added to the scoresheet, and Evansville fell 3-2 in the weekend series' opener, with a rematch set for Saturday night, once again at Berglund Center.

MacKay and Mills each scored one goal, while Billett stopped 19 of 22 shots, remaining tied for the franchise record for career wins (17) with retired Thunderbolts goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk. The game also marked a milestone for Brandon Lubin, who played his 200th professional game.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

