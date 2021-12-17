Havoc Secure Second Straight Win over Pensacola

HUNTSVILLE, AL - With Santa in attendance, the Havoc would start off fast with a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal from Tyler Piacentini.

Pensacola would eventually tie the game and that score would head into the final frame.

In the third period, goals would be plenty for the Havoc with Jacob Barber and Bauer Neudecker scoring twice.

Hunter Vorva would end the night with 29 saves and end up beating Pensacola for the second day in a row.

The Havoc will be back Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

