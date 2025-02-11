Legion FC Reaches Agreement to Send Matthew Corcoran to Nashville SC

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Tuesday that it has come to terms with Nashville SC, sending midfielder Matthew Corcoran to the Major League Soccer side on a transfer. The move is pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited for Matthew and this great opportunity," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He signed with us as a 15-year-old, and we have enjoyed watching him grow on and off the field. We thank him for all his efforts for the club and look forward to watching the next step in his career."

Corcoran spent three seasons with Legion FC after signing with the club in 2022 as one of America's top youth prospects. In his time in The Magic City, he played in an even fifty matches for a total of 2,348 minutes. His breakout campaign came in 2023 when he was inserted into Head Coach Tom Soehn's starting lineup 23 times along with 11 substitute appearances. A fixture in the middle of the field, Corcoran provided three assists throughout that campaign and found the back of the net on May 13 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for his first goal for Legion FC and his first as a professional.

The following year was a turbulent one for Corcoran that began when he suffered a torn hip labrum, keeping him out of action for the first five-and-a-half months of the 2024 season. The Dallas, Texas-native finally made his return to the pitch for a 14-minute cameo on August 23 and would go on to play in four more matches. Corcoran's only start last year came in the season finale at Oakland Roots SC, where he would play a season-high 66 minutes and provide an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.

With Legion FC, Corcoran was a regular call-up for the United States Youth National Team, having played for the U-17, U-19 and U-20 teams over the last three years. His most notable international experience occurred in the fall of 2023 when he featured for the USYNT in the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia where he started and played the full 90 minutes in three of the team's four matches.

