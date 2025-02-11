Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Nets Goal as the United States U-17 Youth National Team Opens World Cup Qualifying

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA - Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda's first cap with the United States Under-17 Youth National Team was one to remember, as he marked it with a goal and an assist. His contributions helped lead the U.S. to a 22-0 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands to kick off the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 qualifiers for the most goals scored by any U.S. team in World Cup Qualifying.

Hamouda first made his mark In the 40th minute when the U.S. lined up for a corner kick on the right side of the field. The young defender won the header as the ball landed backwards at the feet of teammate Jude Terry who buried his shot into for the 14th goal of the match.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-native however was not done yet, picking up in the second half right where he left off. With the USYNT earning another corner in the 51st minute, Hamouda was able to finish a left-footed strike after the ball was deflected by the U.S. Virgin Islands keeper to put his squad up 15-0. It was his first goal and assist not only of the tournament, but for his budding youth national team career, helping the team gain momentum going into its next match.

With the win, the U.S. now sits at the top of group F with three points and a +22-goal differential. The team will face St. Kitts & Nevis in its next match on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (7:00 p.m. CT). The U.S. is hoping to win its qualifying group and advance to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup this fall in Qatar.

Following the end of the tournament, Hamouda will return to Legion FC to help his team in its home opener Saturday, March 8 against Loudoun United FC at Protective Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

