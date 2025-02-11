Miami FC Signs Forward Kevin Hoyos

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced the signing of forward Kevin Hoyos.

Hoyos joins Miami FC following his 2022 and 2023 campaigns with CD América de Quito in Ecuador. While playing with the Liga Pro Serie B team, the forward had 30 appearances. In this time, he scored seven goals and had an assist.

Prior to joining CD América de Quito, Hoyos played for CD Marathón in Liga Nacional Clausura in Honduras. In his fourteen appearances with the team, he had 14 appearances and four goals.

"I am very happy to join Miami FC! This team is built for success, and with our incredible fans behind us, we'll fight for championships together," said Hoyos. "I can't wait to give my all, represent this club with pride, and bring home the trophies Miami deserves!"

The 31-year-old started his career with Estudiantes in Argentina where he started his career with their U-20 team in 2013, before moving up to Estudiantes II. During these few seasons, he also spent some time on loan to CD Victoria and CA Villa San Carlos.

2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.