Rhode Island FC Signs Former Providence College Standout Cole Dewhurst

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender Cole Dewhurst for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The Lancaster, Mass. native becomes the seventh new signing for the 2025 season and 31st all-time acquisition for RIFC. Dewhurst is the third player to join Rhode Island FC from Providence College, joining midfielder Kevin Vang and former defender Nathan Messer (2024).

"It's always exciting to welcome local talent to the roster," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Providence College has an authentic soccer environment that sets their players up to play professionally. Cole developed greatly during his time there and we look forward to helping him grow as a professional."

Dewhurst was a regular contributor for the Friars during his four-year collegiate career, starting 65 of his 67 total appearances. He started all 39 games through his final two seasons, going the full 90 minutes in all but six games during that span. In 2023, he was named to the All Big East Third Team after tallying a career-high two goals and one assist. In 2024, he logged 1,911 minutes as a crucial piece of a back line that conceded just 0.95 goals per game, which was the fourth-lowest in the Big East.

Prior to his time in Providence, Dewhurst played more than 90 games for the New England Revolution Academy. The defender worked his way up to the New England Revolution II lineup, making his professional debut with the MLS reserve team on April 10, 2021 in USL League One play.

RIFC now has 23 players under contract for the 2025 season.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas, Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Dani Rovira, Aldair Sanchez, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao, Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

