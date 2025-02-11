San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Promotional and Community Night Schedules

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the team's promotional and community night schedules for the 10th anniversary season, presented by Toyota. Promotional nights will feature giveaways, unique activations, themed jerseys and merchandise and more. Community Nights allow fans to enjoy a match with others who share similar interests while helping honor a variety of causes.

San Antonio FC fans can secure their seats for the upcoming season now, with season ticket memberships and group tickets available for purchase at SanAntonioFC.com or by texting 210-444-5657. Single game tickets can be purchased exclusively through Ticketmaster.com.

The festivities kick off with the SAFC home opener on Saturday, March 8 against Monterey Bay F.C. at 7:30 p.m. The match, presented by Ricos, will feature the first of three firework nights of the season. Fans can purchase an $8 home opener T-shirt package as a Ticketmaster add-on to secure an exclusive 10th anniversary shirt, which will be available for pickup at the match.

SAFC will host its 10th Anniversary Celebration presented by Toyota on Saturday, April 12, alongside Future Stars Night, to honor the 10 seasons of the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos.

Fans can come out to Superheroes & Villains Night on Saturday, Aug. 2 to meet their some of their favorite characters, while fantasy lovers can look forward to Harry Potter Night on Saturday, Sept. 6 for an enchanting night that combines soccer with a magical match day experience.

Viva Night presented by 104.5 Latino Hits returns in 2025 on Sunday, April 6 as the Alamo City club celebrates the vibrant culture of San Antonio. Fans can try their luck on Lotería Night presented by Toyota on Saturday, Sept. 20, where fans will receive a lotería card to play and have the chance to win prizes throughout the game.

The club will also recognize our local military heroes for Military Appreciation Night presented by Toyota on Saturday, July 12.

Families can bring their young ones out to Kids Night presented by H-E-B on Wednesday, April 23 for discounted youth tickets and a night of family-friendly fun and Do Good Night: Christmas in July presented by Goodwill on Saturday, July 26, bringing the joy of the holidays to the summer and a chance for fans to donate items to Goodwill.

SAFC faithful will also be able to enjoy discounted food and drink specials on four different 3-2-1 Nights with $3 hot dogs, $2 dollar sodas and $1 dollar beers presented by Michelob Ultra, in addition to two $2 hot dog nights throughout the season.

Other theme nights include Health & Wellness Night on Wednesday, May 28 and Spurs Night on Saturday, August 16, both presented by Community First Health Plans, as well as Shamrocks & Soccer on Saturday, March 15, presented by Bet365, and Mother's Day on Saturday, May 10, presented by Methodist Healthcare.

The Community Night schedule fosters the club's commitment to belonging by celebrating the many diverse communities of San Antonio and spotlighting important social causes, including Asian American Pacific Islander Night, Black Heritage Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, Women's Empowerment Night and Pride Night amongst others.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will round out the regular season schedule on Saturday, Oct. 25 with another post-match firework show.

Fans can download the 2025 SAFC promotional calendar here.

Full 2025 SAFC Promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT THEME COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY

March 8 Monterey Bay F.C. Home Opener Youth Soccer Night Ricos

March 15 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Shamrocks & Soccer Eco Night Bet365

April 6 Phoenix Rising FC Viva Night

$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night Small Business Night 104.5 Latino Hits

April 12 Miami FC 10th Anniversary Celebration Future Stars Night (Ricos SAFC Pro Academy) Toyota

April 23 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Kids Night Kick Childhood Cancer H-E-B

May 10 Oakland Roots SC Mother's Day Women's Empowerment Night Methodist Healthcare

May 28 FC Tulsa Health & Wellness Night Pride Night Community First Health Plans

June 7 Las Vegas Lights United by the Pitch Black Heritage Night

June 28 Union Omaha Independence Day

$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night First Responders Night

July 12 Tampa Bay Rowdies Military Appreciation Mental Health Awareness Night Toyota

July 26 New Mexico United Do Good Night: Christmas in July Adopt-A-Pup Goodwill

August 2 Sacramento Republic FC Superheroes & Villains AAPI Night

August 16 Lexington SC Spurs Night Youth Sports Community First Health Plans

September 6 New Mexico United Harry Potter Night Teacher Appreciation

September 20 Orange County SC Lotería Night Hispanic Heritage Night Toyota

September 27 Birmingham Legion FC Dads & Daughters Night

(Princess Night) Cancer Awareness Night

October 25 El Paso Locomotive FC Fan Appreciation Night

$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night Community Leaders Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

