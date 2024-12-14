Legends Overcome Squadron in Frisco

December 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped the second game of a back-to-back against the Texas Legends, 107-98, on Saturday night at Comerica Center.

Guard Lester Quinones paced Birmingham (5-9) in scoring for a second consecutive game with 30, also his second game in a row scoring at least 30 points. Quinones also tallied 10 rebounds, marking his second double-double in three contests, as well as seven assists.

Keion Brooks Jr. notched 20 in the scoring column, while Birmingham's leading scorer on the season, Jalen Crutcher, dropped 18.

Jarod Lucas' 32 points led the way for the homestanding Legends (5-9), while Emanuel Miller scored 26 and Tyson Walker finished with 20 points to go along with 12 boards to lead all rebounders.

Birmingham and Texas are set to meet once during the regular season on March 22 in Frisco, Texas.

The Squadron now turns its attention to NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla. Dec. 18-22. Birmingham will play two games, with dates, times and opponents to be announced at a later date.

